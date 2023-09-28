Inside the turbulent divorce of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: Everything you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has become a captivating saga, switching between moments of amicability and heated legal disputes. What started as a seemingly civil separation has evolved into a complex web of emotions, public statements, and legal battles that have kept the world watching.

A moment of unity for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 5. On September 18, the public saw Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner having lunch together alongside their two young daughters at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in NYC. The Midtown restaurant seemed to be the backdrop for an amicable encounter between the former couple. However, the harmony was short-lived.

Just two days after their seemingly cordial lunch, Turner, 27, took legal action against Jonas, 34, alleging that their children were being wrongfully detained in the U.S., contrary to her wishes to take them to her native England. In response, Jonas's representative released a statement to Us Weekly, indicating that Turner's court filing aimed to "move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

Legal wrangling and an uncertain path forward

On September 25, a judge ruled that Turner and Jonas must keep the children in New York. However, sources suggest that the ongoing drama between the singer and the Game of Thrones actress may be far from over. Friends of the couple remain hopeful that they can maintain maturity for the sake of their children. However, the willingness to compromise appears limited. "This could go on for a very long time," warns one source.

The dispute revolves around where their family should reside. Turner revealed in her September 20 filing that they had decided in late 2022 to make the UK their permanent home, even locating a house in Oxford. A source close to Jonas disclosed that he had initially agreed to the move because "he wanted to make Sophie happy." Now, as they navigate the divorce, a compromise between these contrasting wishes is yet to be found.

Quotes from insiders provide insight into the couple's struggles. According to one source, things started to deteriorate about a year ago when Turner expressed reservations about Jonas touring with his brothers Nick and Kevin. "Sophie didn’t want to always be 'the Jonas brother’s wife.' She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla," said the source.

Another source suggested that Turner felt overwhelmed by juggling her career, their two young children, and Jonas's demanding schedule. "Being a mom on the road is not easy, even when you have unlimited resources," they noted.

The final straw, as revealed by the first source, might have been caught on a security camera at home, where Turner was heard making unflattering comments about Jonas. "It wasn’t anything more than that," the source clarified, "but that was the final straw."

