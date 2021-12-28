Inside William & Kate’s Christmas with kids; From special meals to sweet gifts, here’s what the Cambridges did

While Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the traditional route this year and brought in Christmas solo, the Cambridges sure had a lot of fun. An insider close to the family spoke to US Weekly and gave insight into the family’s Xmas celebrations with their kids–Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The Cambridge kids all woke up at 5 am to check out what Santa Claus left under the tree for them. The insider said: “While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the source said.

Once they unpacked their gifts, the boys enjoyed the presents to use outdoors, including a camping kit for George — complete with tent, walkie talkies and a flashlight — and a climbing frame for Louis, the insider added. Charlotte, meanwhile, was given a children’s video camera as per US Weekly.

Prince William, 39 on his part gifted Kate beautiful jewellery. “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the source added.

“Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings. Kate also used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centrepieces. The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favourite sweets,” the source said.

If you didn't know, the Queen decided to stay put at Windsor Castle for the holidays amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

