Insiders Reveal Kate Middleton Is Resting And Getting Ready For Summer Amid Cancer Treatment And Recovery

Kate Middleton has already been under a lot of media scrutiny since the beginning of the year. Initially, due to her absence from royal duties after her abdominal surgery and then her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in March of this year through an official social media statement for the well-wishers and the media, Princess Kate hasn't made any official appearances but Norfolk villagers have seen her plenty of times.

According to locals, Middleton regularly takes her two oldest kids, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, to their sailing lessons at a club near their countryside home. Meanwhile, sources claim that Middleton has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy as well as taking plenty of rest to boost recovery.

Kate Middleton is gearing up for some fun summertime for the kids

As the warmth of the UK summer is slowly approaching, Kate Middleton is being a thoughtful mother and planning oodles of fun and adventure for George, Charlotte, and their younger brother, Prince Louis, for their summer break.

“It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. Kids have reportedly requested to spend their days hiking, playing tennis, and baking cupcakes, and hence Kate is all geared up for an eventful summer for them.

Kate Middleton experiences mom guilt

According to Insiders, Kate feels horrible that her children have been quite worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of fun activities and treats.

Therefore, to make up for all the tension, Kate also wants the children to spend a lot of time with their cousins, including her brother James and sister Pippa's kids. “Kate hopes all the kids can be close as they grow up,” adds the insider, “and summer is really the only opportunity they have to get together for extended periods,” the source added.

Additionally, this summer, the royal family will also honor the late Queen Elizabeth II. By the end of the summer break, Princess Kate, Prince William, and the kids plan to go to Balmoral in Scotland to do things that the queen loved: play with her corgis, ride horses, and go shooting. This happens to be a tradition they try to follow almost every year.

