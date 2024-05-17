Sony has set a release date of August 29, 2025, for a new installment in the Insidious horror franchise produced by Blumhouse Productions.

This upcoming film will be the sixth in the series, following Insidious: The Red Door, which marked Patrick Wilson's directorial debut and achieved box office success grossing over $189 million globally.

No additional details about the project were provided, including whether series regulars like Patrick Wilson and Leigh Whannell will be involved.

This newly announced film is separate from Thread: An Insidious Tale a spin-off reported by Deadline in May 2023, which stars Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, with Jeremy Slater writing and directing.

Since its debut in 2010, the Insidious franchise, created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, has delved into the theme of hauntings and the eerie realm known as The Further.

This supernatural dimension is inhabited by malevolent spirits and demons intent on crossing over into the world of the living, often leading to terrifying encounters for those involved. Collectively, the Insidious films have grossed more than $730 million worldwide, indicating a strong fan base and commercial success.

During the release of the fifth installment of Insidious, Jason Blum said Discussing the film at the time, It “is going to be the last we’re going to see of Insidious for a while” headed, “It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest. … There’s not a plan — as there has been with every prior ‘Insidious’ movie — there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Other horror and thrillers announced by Sony

Sony's recent announcements also include other horror and thriller releases, such as the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer scheduled for July 18, 2025, and various projects from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures lined up for release in the coming years.

Additionally, Sony disclosed plans for Danny Boyle's highly anticipated zombie flick, 28 Years Later, set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025, further expanding their lineup of chilling and suspenseful films in the near future.

