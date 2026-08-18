Insidious Out of the Further Exclusive: Lin Shaye, James Wan open up on actor reprising her iconic role of Elise Rainer

The Insidious franchise is back with Insidious: Out of the Further, introducing audiences to a new family while expanding the terrifying mythology of The Further. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer James Wan, director Jacob Chase and horror icon Lin Shaye opened up about the actress returning as Elise Rainier. Insidious: Out of the Further releases pan India on August 21, 2026.

James Wan on importance of Elise’s character

Reflecting on it, Wan says, “Lin is the beating heart of this franchise. On the first film, we wrote the role specifically for Lin, because we’d been big fans. We needed to end on a big, scary note, and that meant killing Elise. Needless to say, Leigh Whannell and I have regretted that decision because with every sequel we’ve made to the Insidious franchise, we’ve had to think up a clever way to keep her alive. Luckily, the Further is a very strange and magical place.”

Lin Shaye on evolving with Elise

For Shaye, playing Elise has become an extraordinary creative journey. “It’s been a wonderful experience, to evolve both as Lin and as the character. Elise is an unlikely heroine, a frumpy, middle-aged person who has an ability. But it’s so much fun to rationalize the stories they put her in, what is the radio inside her head that is capable of turning into demons?”

After portraying Elise through six films, Shaye says she has developed an understanding of the character. She explains, “I’ve built a whole world for Elise outside of what we’ve ever seen in the movies. I don’t approach the character differently at all. I’m very present, which I like to think is one of my skills as an actress; it’s very important to react to each event as it happens to her and fill in the spaces about who she is.”

Shaye believes every new chapter allows her to discover another layer of Elise. “It’s so interesting for me, how I can add something about her that you learn from the circumstances of each movie. I don’t always know how I’m going to react to any particular demon, she’s always different but Elise grows each time, even in her understanding of the demonic world,” she says.

Chase praises that instinct, revealing, “We’d sit for hours at a time, going through every one of her scenes, talking about her character, what makes her tick.” He adds, “Part of what makes Elise a great character, as Lin plays her, is that there’s always mystery there. You always want to learn a little bit more about Elise.”

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