Insidious Out Of The Further Trailer: Gemma’s Powers Know No Bounds As Evil Follows Her To Haunt From Beyond

Insidious: Out of the Further is an upcoming supernatural horror film that serves as a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door (2023) and is the sixth installment in the Insidious franchise. Written and directed by Jacob Chase, the film is scheduled to be released in the United States and India on August 21, 2026.

Insidious: Out of the Further Trailer

The Insidious: Out of the Further trailer offers a 1-minute and 18-second glimpse into the franchise’s eerie world. With the series returning, the film follows Gemma, a woman with extraordinary powers, who returns to her family home with her daughter. However, her gift soon proves to be more of a curse than a blessing.

Watch it here:

Insidious: Out of the Further follows Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house where she grew up. She soon discovers that she has the ability to travel into The Further, an eerie purgatorial realm of lost souls. However, she also realizes that she can unknowingly bring its inhabitants back into the real world, allowing sinister entities to cross over.

The Jacob Chase directorial stars The Haunting of Bly Manor actress Amelia Eve in the lead role, alongside Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Island Austin, Laura Gordon, and others in pivotal roles. Lin Shaye also reprises her role as Elise Rainier.

Co-written by Chase, the film's story is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Joseph Bishara composes the film's score, while Dave Garbett serves as the cinematographer.

The previous installment in the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, followed Josh Lambert and his son Dalton as they struggled with fractured memories and a strained relationship years after their terrifying encounters with The Further.

When Dalton unknowingly reconnects with The Further, long-buried horrors resurface, forcing father and son to confront their past. As a sinister presence threatens their family once again, Josh ventures back into The Further for one final battle to save his son.

The movie ended on a cliffhanger post-credit scene, which had the light towards the Further flickering at the end.

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