'Inspired By My Past': Drake Bell Takes Viewers Back To Drake And Josh Set In New Music Video Days After Abuse Revelations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Former child star Drake Bell bravely spoke out about alleged sexual abuse he endured during his time as an actor for Nickelodeon. Set to appear in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell's revelations shed light on the darker aspects of the entertainment industry. The four-part program, which aired on March 17 and 18, featured discussions with past Nickelodeon cast and crew members. Additionally, Bell recently revealed he processed his trauma through new music, releasing the song I Kind of Relate along with an accompanying music video.

Drake Bell recreates Drake and Josh set in New music video

After recently disclosing that he had been a victim of sexual abuse during his time as a child actor on Nickelodeon, the 37-year-old singer/actor has unveiled I Kind of Relate, a fresh track reflecting on his ordeal, accompanied by a music video. The song notably hints at his past, with lyrics touching on "running away / From the abuse and all the shame," while the visual features imagery reminiscent of his former Nickelodeon series, Drake and Josh.

In the YouTube video's caption, Bell explained, "This song was inspired by my past, and now that my story is being told, I felt the time was right to share it."

The video commences with a young boy rehearsing his lines on a TV set until he's escorted by an adult man into a trailer, where the blinds are drawn shut. As he rises from his seat, the back of the chair reveals the name Drake Bell, echoed by the trailer's exterior. Subsequently, Bell himself emerges in the video, depicted sitting in a car with a bloodied face, suggestive of a recent accident.

Following surgery, the Found a Way crooner participates in what appears to be a group therapy session before eventually picking up a guitar in a setting strikingly reminiscent of the bedroom shared by his character Drake Parker and step-brother Josh Nichols (played by Josh Peck) on Drake and Josh.

He sings, “I kind of relate / I found beauty in my pain / I’m running away / From the abuse and all the shame. Cause no one comes / To my house anymore / No one knocks on my door / I kind of relate / The wrong decisions I have made / I wanted to stay / But I couldn’t last another day / My golden days / They seem so far and gray / So I’m running away (running away)."

Drake Bell talks about sexual abuse

The release of the song and music video follows closely on the heels of the former child star's revelation as a survivor of sexual abuse perpetrated by dialogue coach Brian Peck. Bell started to share his story, detailing the traumatic experience that unfolded over a six-month period when he was just 15 years old. This disclosure was initially teased in a preview for the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Warner Bros. Discover told in a press release to People, “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

In 2004, as part of Bell's case, Peck entered a plea of no contest to charges of oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a teenager. At the time, Bell's identity as the victim remained undisclosed. Peck served a 16-month prison sentence and was required to register as a sex offender.

The four-part program, which premiered on Sunday and continues on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, delves into Bell's ordeal and sheds light on other instances of the toxic and perilous culture surrounding some of the most cherished children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Bell himself appears in the docuseries, alongside other performers. He had previously starred on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002, before landing his own series with the network, Drake & Josh, in 2004.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

