Instagram Queen! Selena Gomez reaches 400 million followers amidst Hailey Bieber drama

Popstar Selena Gomez has always been a popular public figure but she has been hitting the headlines a lot recently and there is more than one reason behind it. Apart from filming the third season of her Hulu crime series Only Murders In The Building, the 30-year-old is in the news for the feud with her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. For those who are not caught up, here is what happened.

Gomez and Baldwin have been accused of shading each other on many occasions but the most recent incident also involved singer Taylor Swift. It is a known fact that Gomez and Swift have been best friends for years. When a video of Hailey pretending to gag after Taylor was mentioned surfaced, Gomez commented, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game." Other than that, Selena has also sparked dating rumours after being spotted with Chainsmokers singer, Drew Taggart. And now there is yet another update on the Come And Get It hitmaker. Read on to find out more.

ALSO READ: 6 times Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feuded with each other online

Selena Gomez achieves new milestone

Gomez has now become the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The Rare Beauty founder has been active on the social media platform lately, posting no-makeup selfies, and sharing pictures as well as behind-the-scenes with her fans. Gomez dethroned reality television star Kylie Jenner and took back her spot of being the most-followed woman on Instagram. The latest selfies posted by the actress racked up 1 million likes in just 8 minutes. Currently, the post has over 23.7 million likes and 329k comments.

The fans are intrigued by everything that has happened but have made sure to flood her comments with love and appreciation. Gomez also made a guest appearance on her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars Jennifer Stone and David Deluise's podcast where she spoke about a lot of feelings she harboured during her teenage phase.

Selena Gomez on the work front

Along with filing the third season of Only Murders In the Building, the Lose You To Love Me singer is also working on her next studio album. When popular singer-songwriter Zayn and Gomez followed each other on Instagram, it sparked rumours of a potential collaboration considering both of them are working on their upcoming albums. She is also slated to produce and star in multiple films including a Spanish-language movie.