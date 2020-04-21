Interesting facts about The King: The Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho that will leave you surprised

The lead actor of The King: The Eternal Monarch was last seen in the film titled Bounty Hunters. Not many fans and viewers are aware that Lee Min Ho had to face a lot of struggle to reach the top spot.

The K-drama, titled The King: The Eternal Monarch has caught the world's attention as it was one of the most highly anticipated Korean series that released on Netflix amid very high expectations. To begin with, this show was the first one for the lead star Lee Min Ho's first leading role post the completion of his compulsory military duties in 2019. The star last featured in the drama called The Legend of the Blue Sea in the year 2016 alongside Jun Ji-hyun and must we say Ho is back with a bang. Travelling from one universe to the other, and getting to know of an alternative world's existence is a tough pill to digest, but Lee Min Ho's character, Lee Gon.

The lead actor of The King: The Eternal Monarch was last seen in the film titled Bounty Hunters. Not many fans and viewers are aware that Lee Min Ho had to face a lot of struggle to reach the top spot. He was born in Heukseok-dong, Seoul and celebrates his birthday on June 22. Did you know that the 32-year-old Korean star Lee Min Ho wanted to be a soccer player and not so much of an actor? Acting in films and dramas was never probably in his mind, but as we can see now, destiny has other plans for the well-known actor. The King: The Eternal Monarch's lead actor reportedly suffered an injury due to which he was unable to pursue his soccer dreams and took a liking to act in dramas and films. Lee has a sister named Lee Yun Jeong and she's older to him. Lee Min Ho's sister is the CEO of his management agency, MYM Entertainment. Lee is known to be a very quiet and private person, this fact about him takes many fans by surprise as actors are expected to be very expressive in nature.

As per media reports, Lee Min Ho states that his mother is his biggest supporter and inspiration. The actor also says that even though he has unveiled two albums, he does not feel gifted in any way. Lee Min Ho has reportedly stated that he sings for his fans, and we must say Ho's fans are truly delighted to see him act and sing.

