Interlude: Shadow: BTS' Suga BEATS J Hope & V to record fastest 10 million views by K Pop soloists?

BTS dropped the trailer of their Map of the Soul: 7 titled Interlude: Shadow by Suga. The song has already broken records on YouTube.

BTS is making a comeback and it is making the affair as memorable as possible. The K-Pop band is making a comeback with Map of the Soul: 7 and they dropped their plan earlier this week. From singles to fan meets and the album release, BTS has kick-started the decade with a bang. The band dropped the trailer titled Interlude: Shadow featuring Suga. Yoongi is seen in the video sans the other BTS members rapping about his fears, his fans, and his ambitions.

The song dropped on January 9, US time, and sent a shockwave among the ARMY. BTS fans got down to decoding every element in the song. As fans watched and rewatched the video, they ended up making a record with the song. BTS' Maps of The Soul 7 trailer titled Interlude: Shadow became the fastest music video by a K-Pop soloist to reach 10 million views on YouTube.

Suga's Interlude: Shadow video beat J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup and V's Intro: Singularity. A fan page noted Interlude: Shadow clocked 10 million within 9 hours and 5 minutes. Chicken Noodle Soup music video clocked the milestone views in 9 hours and 33 minutes. Intro: Singularity achieved the milestone within 15 hours.

Fastest MVs a by Korean Soloists to reach 10M views on YouTube: #1 SUGA — Interlude: Shadow (9h 5m)

#2 j-hope — Chicken Noodle Soup (9h 33m)

#3. V — Intro: Singularity (15h) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/F0C0IUPkwH — Global ARMY Force (@globalARMYforce) January 10, 2020

With Interlude: Shadow, BTS has set the ball rolling for their new album. Following Interlude: Shadow release, the K-Pop band will be headed to London and Berlin for a Connect session before they drop their first single on January 17. The new song releases a week ahead of Grammys 2020, leaving fans speculating that the music awards show would see BTS perform at the ceremony. Read all about it here: BTS to perform at Grammys 2020? Map of the Soul: 7 comeback schedule hints K Pop band's performance

Read more about BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7: Comeback map here: BTS Map Of The Soul: 7: Comeback map REVEALS K Pop band's plan for the ARMY; Deets Inside

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

Read More