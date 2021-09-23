International Emmy Nominees: Sushmita Sen’s Aarya & Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s Serious Men among potential winner
While award season did face its fair share of delays this year due to the COVID pandemic, International Emmy nominees have just been revealed by the academy before handing out the final awards on November 22. While some nominations are unprecedented, some fans were rooting for ages. Without further ado, scroll down to see the full list of nominees.
Arts Programming
Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]
Kubrick By Kubrick
Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP[Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]
Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words
Best Performance by an Actor
Roy Nik in Normali
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Serious Men
Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix
Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)
David Tennant in Des
Best Performance by an Actress
Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy
Ane Garabain in Patria
Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday
Haley Squires in Adult Material
Comedy
Call My Agent – Season 4
Motherland: Christmas Special
Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]
Vir Das: For India
Documentary
Cercados [Sieged]
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice
They Call Me Babu
Toxic Beauty
Drama Series
Aarya
El Presidente
Tehran
There She Goes – Season 2
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards®
A Tiny Audience
Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir
Premio Lo Nuestro 2020
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!]
I-Land
¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] – Season 2
The Masked Singer
Short-Form Series
Beirut 6:07
Diário de Um Confinado
Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2
INSiDE
Telenovela
Amor de Mãe [A Mother’s Love]
Quer o Destino [Destiny]
Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing
Des
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)