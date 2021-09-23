International Emmy Nominees: Sushmita Sen’s Aarya & Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s​​ Serious Men among potential winner

While award season did face its fair share of delays this year due to the COVID pandemic, International Emmy nominees have just been revealed by the academy before handing out the final awards on November 22. While some nominations are unprecedented, some fans were rooting for ages. Without further ado, scroll down to see the full list of nominees.

Arts Programming

Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]

Kubrick By Kubrick

Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP[Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

Best Performance by an Actor

Roy Nik in Normali

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Serious Men

Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix

Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)

David Tennant in Des

Best Performance by an Actress

Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy

Ane Garabain in Patria

Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday

Haley Squires in Adult Material

Comedy

Call My Agent – Season 4

Motherland: Christmas Special

Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]

Vir Das: For India

Documentary

Cercados [Sieged]

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice

They Call Me Babu

Toxic Beauty

Drama Series

Aarya

El Presidente

Tehran

There She Goes – Season 2

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards®

A Tiny Audience

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!]

I-Land

¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] – Season 2

The Masked Singer

Short-Form Series

Beirut 6:07

Diário de Um Confinado

Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2

INSiDE

Telenovela

Amor de Mãe [A Mother’s Love]

Quer o Destino [Destiny]

Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing

Des

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)