International Emmys 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das & Sushmita Sen's Aarya miss out on coveted award.

The International Emmys 2021 was held in-person this year at the Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday night. India was nominated in more than one category. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen were nominated in various categories but missed out on the top spot. International competition from countries like France and Scotland took home the coveted awards.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Serious Men. However, Scottish actor David Tennant for Des took home the International Emmy. Vir Das also lost out in the Best Comedy category as the award went to the popular and hit French show Call My Agent!

As for Sushmita Sen, the actress's comeback series Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama category. However, they lost out to the Israeli production Tehran. This was Nawazuddin's second time at the International Emmys after making noise with Sacred Games and McMafia.

In recent years, several Indian shows and artistes have garnered attention at the International Emmys. Last year Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama award, putting India truly on the world map. Actor Arjun Mathur was also nominated for his work in Made in Heaven. However, he too, didn't make the final cut.

The 49th International Emmy Awards, celebrate the best in international television outside the US and it was presented by Nigerian-American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (of ‘Night School’ fame).

