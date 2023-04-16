Internet sensation: Corpse husband finally did his face reveal? Find out

One of the most well-known internet personalities, Corpse Husband, has generally managed to conceal his identity. However, following Dream's major disclosure, supporters are now anticipating that Corpse Husband will soon have a facial reveal, allowing us to finally understand what he looks like.

In just a few years, Corpse Husband has amassed 1.3 million Twitch fans, 3.9 million Twitter followers, and more than half a billion Spotify streams of his music. The mystery surrounding the mask has played a significant role in the charm and attractiveness of the mysterious persona.

Since his face has never been made public, whenever even the slightest hint of prospective information is divulged, admirers fly into a frenzy.

Has the Corpse Husband revealed his face?

It might be true; Corpse has indeed displayed his 'face' in the past, but it is debatable whether or not it is his actual face.

At the conclusion of a "haha"-themed TikTok video in 2021, Corpse added a long shot. There are several seconds that feature what appears to be the creator's picture. As wings emerge from the shadows, we can see him with his hand covering his face.

Will Corpse Husband disclose his face in the coming future?

In contrast to Dream, a fellow creation, Corpse has never said for sure that he will disclose his appearance. Dream created a lot of anticipation for his face reveal before he really accomplished it, which led to widespread frenzy.

It's important to keep in mind that Dream's face reveal resulted in a lot of criticism, with a flow of cruel jokes and mocking on social media. After seeing this response, Corspe could decide against revealing his entire face.

In September 2021, a picture purporting to be of Corpse when he was younger began to go viral on social media, according to Twitter user "Nog."

Additionally, the mystery surrounding Corpse adds to his appeal. Not simply his looks but also his voice, which was extraordinarily deep.

There is a good probability that the streamer and musician may choose to conceal their identities indefinitely, but doing so may restrict their options in the future, particularly when it comes to activities like attending live concerts.

Despite this, certain artists—like Valkyrae, who appeared in one of his music videos—have met Corpse Husband and hence are familiar with his appearance.

