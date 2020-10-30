Interstellar co stars Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain to reunite in psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct?

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain who worked together in 2014 hit Interstellar will reportedly be reuniting for upcoming movie Mothers’ Instinct.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will be reuniting on screen soon! The award-winning actresses will be starring in the upcoming movie Mothers’ Instinct, according to Deadline. They previously worked together on the 2014 Christopher Nolan movie Interstellar. Mothers’ Instinct will reportedly be a psychological thriller that takes place in the 1960s.

Deadline reported that “the film will follow best friends and neighbours Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) who both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle will begin as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.”

The movie is a remake of the 2018 Belgian movie Duelles, which was directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. He will also direct the English-language version. Jessica will allegedly produce the movie through her company Freckle Films.

Director Olivier told Deadline in a statement: “It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s calibre to communicate the intricacy of these two roles. The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960’s America, Mothers’ Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg.”

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway reveals how Christopher Nolan helped her to perfect Catwoman's role in The Dark Knight Rises

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×