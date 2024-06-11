Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: Louis And Daniel Uncover Armand's Dark Manipulations

Interview with the Vampire seduces viewers before revealing its dark, frightening side. The show begins with campy, sexy, high-goth drama and fun shenanigans, then hits viewers with genuine horror.

The mood shifts dramatically by the fifth episode, Don’t Be Afraid, Start the Tape. Here's what happened in episode 5 of Interview with The Vampire.

Daniel and Louis's awkward encounter in 1973

Despite a tense cliffhanger last week, the episode starts on a seemingly playful note. Louis reminisces about his dreamy relationship with Armand in 1949. Daniel, the interviewer, gets intrigued as Louis describes their adventurous sex life in Paris.

When Armand leaves to hunt, Daniel seizes the chance to ask Louis about their failed 1973 interview. Louis reveals that Armand saved Daniel because he sensed potential in him, even though it’s not the answer Daniel hoped for.

Flashbacks to 1973 show Daniel and a younger Louis having an awkward encounter. Daniel, thinking they would hook up, gets confused when Louis brings him home for a serious interview instead.

Louis eventually reveals his vampire nature, stunning Daniel. As they talk through the night, Daniel begs Louis to turn him into a vampire, leading to an attack that Daniel has audio evidence of, thanks to Talamasca agent Raglan James.

Tensions escalate between Louis and Armand

Armand intervenes just as Louis is about to kill Daniel. The episode then shifts to intense drama between Louis and Armand. Louis insults Armand, leading to a heated argument and a near-fatal confrontation with the sun for Louis. Daniel plays the 1973 audio for Louis, triggering painful memories of Armand's manipulation and torture.

Armand's actions are portrayed as those of a serial killer, underscored by eerie music. He forces Louis to suffer in agony and traps Daniel, questioning why Louis finds him fascinating. The episode highlights Armand's jealousy and control over Louis.

In a powerful scene, Louis uses his remaining strength to save Daniel from Armand, instilling a mantra to help him resist self-destructive tendencies. This moment underscores Louis's unique connection to humanity. The episode ends with Louis realizing Armand has been tampering with his memories, raising questions about their relationship.

