Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Raglan James Return While Armand And Louis Faces Rebellion

Raglan James, the mysterious character, is back and causing a stir as the Talamasca spinoff series gets the green light from AMC. Here's what happened in Interview with the Vampire Season 2 episode 6.

Raglan James is back at the scene to stir trouble

With Debussy's music playing in the background, Raglan sits at an omakase counter, where Daniel asks if the Talamasca can protect him. Raglan bluntly replies, “From being killed? No! We’re particularly poor at keeping our assets alive.” He adds ominously, “You fear Armand. You should fear the other one.”

Later Armand and Louis argue in their apartment. Daniel, remembering how dangerous Armand can be, fears for his life. The Talamasca wants Daniel to ask the vampires hundreds of questions during the interview, adding to his stress.

On the interview couch, Louis and Armand discuss old conflicts within their vampire group. Louis remembers telling Armand to "Indulge the buffoon" to handle unrest in the Paris coven. Armand reflects that he was the real fool for not seeing through the plot against him.

Sam, another vampire, wrote a confusing play for Santiago, intending to control him. Instead, Santiago uses the play to incite rebellion, stealing Claudia’s diary and spreading it to create dissent. Santiago even sends Estelle and Celeste to find Lestat and invite him to the play's premiere.

Santiago’s scheme goes unnoticed by Armand

Armand, distracted by his obsession with theater and his love for Louis, fails to notice Santiago’s scheming. Louis, now more focused and colder, invests in art and plans to profit from it, signaling a shift in his character. Armand, more interested in Louis than theater, jokes about their future together, unaware of the brewing rebellion.

Claudia, meanwhile, saves Madeleine from attackers, revealing her vampire nature. Madeleine, fascinated, wants to know more about drinking blood. Louis, upset, confronts Claudia about her relationship with Madeleine, who wants Armand to turn her into a vampire. Louis convinces Armand, who has never sired a vampire, to consider it.

The scene shifts to Armand interviewing Madeleine, who remains unfazed by him. Meanwhile, Claudia and Louis share a smoke, reflecting on Louis’s hardened nature. Armand, reluctant to sire Madeleine, eventually agrees.

In the interview room, Armand confronts Daniel and Louis about their memories, defending his past actions. He admits to failing Louis once but insists he has been trying to make amends ever since.

Back in Paris, Armand and Louis meet Claudia and Madeleine at a jazz bar. Their happiness is short-lived as Santiago’s coven ambushes them, leading to a dramatic trial. Santiago, now the leader, orchestrates a theatrical performance for the coven, with the unexpected arrival of Lestat adding to the tension.