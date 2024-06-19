Interview With The Vampire Season 2: Who Are The Talamasca Group And What Is Their Conncetion With The Supernatural Realm?

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 continues to captivate viewers with its thrilling twists and turns. One of the major surprises is the revelation that Rashid, originally thought to be human, is actually Armand, a powerful 500-year-old vampire.

Meanwhile, journalist Daniel Molloy uncovers shocking truths from his '70s interview in San Francisco. Amidst these revelations, there are subtle nods for book fans, like the introduction of the secretive Talamasca organization. But what exactly is the Talamasca, and how will they impact the unfolding story?

How did the mysterious group Talamasca come into existence?

The Talamasca is a clandestine group dedicated to studying supernatural phenomena. They meticulously document creatures like vampires, werewolves, and witches, even safeguarding the diaries of the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt to preserve their secrets.

The organization’s origins are shrouded in mystery, with hints spanning centuries in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles. Despite conflicting accounts, their mission remains consistent: maintaining the balance between the supernatural and human worlds through research and secrecy.

In Rice’s novel The Witching Hour, it’s suggested the group was founded in the 11th century, though it may have existed earlier. The vampire Pandora mentions a supernatural force born from bees that later became a scarecrow with consciousness after Christ’s birth.

Who are the notable members of the Talamasca group?

Key members of the Talamasca include David Talbot, introduced in The Queen of the Damned. He’s a human who befriends Lestat, despite refusing to become a vampire. Their friendship deepens in The Tale of the Body Thief.

Other notable members are Merrick Mayfair, a vampire, and David’s confidant and Louis de Pointe du Lac’s (Jacob Anderson) lover, and Jesse Reeves, a young witch who joins the Talamasca against her aunt Maharet’s wishes. Jesse’s missions include encountering Claudia’s spirit in New Orleans and meeting Lestat during his rockstar era.

The Talamasca has already appeared in the Immortal Universe, particularly in Mayfair Witches, through Ciprien Grieves (Tongayi Chirisa), a psychic. The organization is also referenced in Interview with the Vampire through Raglan James’ interactions with Daniel Molloy.

The Talamasca series, expected in 2025, will explore these characters further and possibly introduce familiar vampire faces. Until then, fans can catch new episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 every Sunday on AMC+

