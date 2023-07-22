Invincible Season 2 new teaser: Amazon series gets final release date after years; split in two parts

Amazon's Prime Video has announced the long-awaited premiere date for Invincible Season 2. The hit animated superhero series, based on the comic book of the same name, will return with an eight-episode season. Due to the complexity of the show and the challenges posed by the pandemic, the new season will be split into two parts to ensure a smoother production process. Excitement is building as fans prepare to witness the continuation of Mark Grayson's journey in this highly acclaimed series.

Invincible Season 2 premiere date and new teaser

Invincible Season 2 is set to make its debut on November 3rd, unveiling the first four episodes of the season. The second half of the season is scheduled to premiere in early 2024. The announcement was made during San Diego Comic-Con, accompanied by a new teaser trailer that offers a glimpse into the upcoming adventures of the series.

New villains and star-studded voice cast for Invincible Season 2

The second season will introduce a new villain from the comics, Angstrom Levy, voiced by the talented Sterling K. Brown. Additionally, Season 2 welcomes over two dozen new voice actors, including names like Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz. This star-studded cast promises to bring exciting new characters to life in the series.

Trailer for Invincible Season 2

Addressing the production challenges and promising future of Invincible Season 2

Despite the long gap between seasons, the show's creators have been dedicated to delivering a seamless production pipeline for future seasons. Challenges faced during the pandemic, such as the transition away from CG animation for Season 2, have been addressed. Executive producer Robert Kirkman assured fans that the work on Season 2 and 3 will prevent extended breaks between future installments, creating a smoother and more consistent release schedule for the series.

Invincible has captivated audiences since its debut in March 2021, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. With the confirmation of Season 2's premiere date and a promising update on the production process, fans can look forward to witnessing Mark Grayson's journey unfold further in the thrilling world of superheroes and villains. The anticipation for November 3rd is building, as viewers eagerly await the arrival of the first four episodes of Invincible Season 2, followed by the exciting conclusion in early 2024.

