Invincible Season 2: Release Date, cast, plot and more

Thankfully, Prime Video listened to the fans and renewed the show for not just a second season but also a third, following petitions and hashtags in April 2021.Creator Robert Kirkman had already hinted at the possibility of new episodes, although he acknowledged the challenging production timeline. However, with the show's success, the production process for subsequent seasons is expected to be smoother.

So, what can we expect from Invincible Season 2? Here's everything you need to know

When will season 2 air?

After a long wait, we finally have a smidgen of official release date confirmation. Season 2 is set to arrive in late 2023, as revealed by Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios. The show will be released before the New Year, promising an exciting year ahead for fans.

Cast: Who's returning and any new additions?

Invincible boasts an absolutely stacked cast, and most of the main characters from Season 1 are expected to return for Season 2:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Ross Marquand as Rudy Connors/Robot's new real body

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae

Khary Payton as Black Samson

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

While it's unclear if there will be new cast members, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and The Walking Dead, hinted at joining the show through an Instagram post. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Plot: What can we expect?

The Season 1 finale of Invincible left Mark Grayson's world shattered after his father, Omni-Man, devastated their family and half of Chicago. Although Omni-Man is gone for now, he will return with the full might of the Viltrumite race, aiming to conquer Earth.

In the midst of the Viltrumite invasion, Mark is asked by Cecil to take his father's place as Earth's champion. While Mark plans to continue high school, he must also face various threats coming his way.

In addition to the Viltrumite invasion, other enemies from Season 1 will return, such as Titan and the pink aliens who took over Mars. Cecil also experiments with creating new cyborg henchmen to combat Nolan's return.

The show will explore Mark's evolving relationship with Amber and delve into the repercussions of Season 1's events. Expect surprises and deviations from the source material, as creator Robert Kirkman aims to keep the audience guessing.

Trailer: When will it be released?

While there is no trailer for Season 2 yet, a teaser was released at the beginning of the year to tease fans. The lighthearted teaser features Mark and Allen the Alien discussing the long wait for the new season. Stay tuned for the official trailer as the release date approaches.

With an exciting cast, intriguing plotlines, and the promise of surprises, Invincible Season 2 is highly anticipated by fans. The wait will soon be.

