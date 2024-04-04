Invincible Season 3: Is It Happening? Here’s Everything We Know About the Next Part

Among many iconic adult animated series like Family Man, BoJack Horseman, Simpsons, and many more, Invincible also makes it to the list. After the release of Invincible’s seasons 1 and 2, the series was very well received by the audience. The series is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series which had a quite long run of 15 years.

The series released its season 2’s last episode recently with not-so-expected events that occurred in the episode. The episode hinted towards the idea that there is so much more to come in the story ahead in the future. The season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Are We Getting The Season 3 Of Invincible

The good news is that there will be a season 3 for this show. According to Radio Times, season 3 was confirmed way back in 2021 when season 2 was commissioned.

The release of season 2 took longer than expected, it almost took 2 years after the season 1 was released. But it will be a relief to hear for the Invincible fans, that the work on season 3 of the show has already been started and we can hopefully expect that its release may take less time than the previous season’s release.

As far as the cast goes, the cast for its upcoming season is not confirmed. The lead character played by Steven Yeun will be back as per Radio Times. According to the publication's reports, it is expected that most of the cast members will be back in the new season. Amongst all Sandra Oh and JK Simons will likely be appearing again as their central characters.

Steven Yeun’s Comment On The Upcoming Season’s Timeline

According to Collider, Steven Yeun said, “For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately.” “ So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on,” he added.

The season will hopefully be as well made as the first 2 seasons. With compelling scripts and the deliveries by the actors, the series will set a new bar in this genre. The hopes of the Invincible fans will always be up when it comes to the entertainment bit if the series.

