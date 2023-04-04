Invincible: When will Season 2 and Season 3 release? Creator Robert Kirkman reveals details

The creator of Invincible, Robert Kirkman, finally addresses the gap between seasons after fans seemed concerned about the comeback. Invincible Season 1 debuted on March 25, 2021, and was immediately renewed for seasons 2 and 3. Invincible Season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in late 2023.

Robert Kirkman speaks about Invincible: Seasons 2 and 3

Fans are growing increasingly worried and impatient after nothing about the next season has been revealed ever since the initial announcement. Robert assured the fans by saying that the wait between the next two seasons will be significantly shorter and that he is committed to delivering the next installments of the series as soon as possible. Kirkman mentioned that it was a goal of the team to shorten the gap between the two upcoming seasons. He gave an update on season 2 by saying that they had been reviewing "full animation" and working on adding music to the scenes.

ALSO READ: 40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now - 2023

He said he was enthusiastic about season 2 and glad he did not have to dodge the questions about its progress anymore. "I can't say [how far we are on season 3's development]. Far enough along that there won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3. This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we're through this, once Season 2 comes out. Hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won't be these big, large gaps, theoretically," he said in an interview.

Watch Invincible Season 1 trailer:

Twitter reacts to Robert Kirkman’s statement

The fans of the show Invincible have been patiently waiting for an update on the show's next season. Ever since Robert’s update on season 2, fans have breathed a sigh of relief while being extremely excited for season 2. One fan took to Twitter to say, “Thank god, because I'm not waiting another 2 years for the next season.”

Another user was the epitome of patience as they tweeted, “I would happily wait 10 years if it meant the animation was the best it can be given time to perfect it.” Invincible fans seem relieved by the update and are restless for the next two seasons to be out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking