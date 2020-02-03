The Invisible Man trailer: Elisabeth Moss dives deeper into the haunting tale of obsession; WATCH

The news trailer of The Invisible Man trailer, released during the Super Bowl, features Elisabeth Moss’ character diving deeper into the haunting tale of obsession. Read on to know more about the trailer.

The Universal pictures released a new trailer for The Invisible Man during Super Bowl. The latest trailer of the psychological thriller lets the audience dive deeper into the haunted world of Elisabeth Moss’s character. The trailer follows Moss’s Cecilia Kass, as she struggles to make sense of her life that is being controlled by her obsessive ex-boyfriend, played by Oliver Jackson Cohen, who is apparently invisible. The film has been penned and directed by Leigh Whannell. “He has figured out a way to be invisible.”

The 30-second-long clip features Cecilia Kass and the people around her being tortured by her ex-boyfriend and absolutely terrifying ways. The trailer opens with Kass trying to run away from her extremely controlling boyfriend who happens to be a brilliant scientist. She later finds out that he has committed suicide and has left a generous portion of his vast fortune for her. After a series of bizarre instances, Kass eventually realises that her boyfriend’s death was a hoax. Later in the trailer, the Kass can be seen desperately trying to prove that her boyfriend is not dead and is constantly torturing her.

In addition to Moss, the film also stars Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid. The marketing of the film was kicked off in November last year, and thanks to its plot, that revolves around harassment, the film hogged the spotlight during the #MeToo phase. Various horror fans have also added the film to their list of most anticipated movies of 2020. The Invisible Man is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 28, 2020. Check out the trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

Read More