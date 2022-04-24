Ireland Baldwin calls Amber Heard a 'terrible person', defends Johnny Depp amid ongoing defamation trial

Ireland Baldwin recently took to Instagram, to share a post in defense of Johnny Depp amid the actor's ongoing defamation trial in Virginia against ex-wife Amber Heard. Baldwin's post came in reaction to the audio clip that was played in court where Heard admitted to hitting the Pirates of the Caribbean star as she posted it on her Instagram.

The model and daughter of Alec Baldwin went on to call Amber Heard a "terrible person" as she shared a screenshot of a tweet featuring a video of Depp sitting on the stand while listening to the audio clip being played. Along with the same, Ireland wrote a long note in support of Depp as she said, "The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah."

She further went on to add that she hopes Depp gets his reputation back by saying, "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like 5 Pirates movies.”

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in the middle of a USD 100 million defamation suit. After Depp took the stand last week, the actor spoke about several things including his early relationship with Heard and also his drug abuse.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard's friend banned from courtroom amid ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp