Ireland Baldwin says Hailey and Justin Bieber 'don't care' after fans chant 'Selena' during Met Gala 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Beiber's recent Met Gala appearance had one awkward moment as a few fans camped outside the venue chanted Selena Gomez's name on the couple's arrival. A viral video captures the uncomfortable moment and now Ireland Baldwin has reacted to it. In a comment left on the viral video, Baldwin wrote, "They don't care" to haters.

The video which shows Justin and Hailey's Met Gala entry being surrounded by 'Selena' chants left everyone surprised. Many fans also questioned if at one point, Justin tells Hailey "Don't cry" in the video. Although that seems unlikely and the model's cousin, Ireland Baldwin certainly thinks the couple may not have been all that bothered about haters.

While reacting to the recent incident, Baldwin left a comment a TikTok video that claimed Gomez's fans ruined Justin and Hailey's red carpet moment and said, "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them" along with a crying laughter emoji.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made their Met Gala debut as a couple at this year's event. Previously, Hailey had walked the red carpet for the event with Shawn Mendes in 2018.

It was also a doubly special moment for Justin and Hailey as the couple also celebrated their third wedding anniversary on the same day as the event. Dressed up in Hollywood glam style, the duo was seen twinning in black. As for Selena Gomez, the singer wasn't in attendance at the event this year.

