Ireland Baldwin SLAMS Candace Owens over comments on Rust shooting, CALLS her a 'hateful' human being

Candace Owens has been slammed by Ireland Baldwin for tweeting that her father Alec's unintentional gunshot was 'poetic justice' in response to the actor's criticism of Donald Trump. Her reaction came after the conservative commentator blasted her father on social media after the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week.

"You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across," the 26-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story. She continued: "Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed...Shame on you." However, Ireland also announced to her over 677,000 followers that she would be taking a 'Instagram break' because she is 'ashamed to breathe the same air as this woman.'

Meanwhile, as per The Independent, her harsh statements came after Ms Owens stated in a since-deleted tweet that Hutchins' death on Thursday while shooting Rust in New Mexico was "poetic justice" for Mr Baldwin's criticism of Donald Trump. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.” However, she went on to state after removing the post: “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition."

Interestingly, Ireland, later, then updated her followers, saying she and Owens had a 'actual conversation' that went a 'long way.'

