Irene Cara, Flashdance singer passes away at 63; Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz and more pay tributes

Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actor who lent her voice to title tracks of Fame and Flashdance passed away at 63. The news of her passing was confirmed by her publicist in a post, "Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." Cara famously acted in the film as well as recorded the title song Fame. The track went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for best original song, as would Out Here on My Own, another number from Fame that was sung by Cara. Later, the singer worked on her famous Flashdance number, Flashdance… What a Feeling which received many more accolades.

Irene's Grammy and Oscar wins Flashdance, the 1983 romantic drama about a dancer who dreams of being a ballerina became a massive box office hit at the time. Its title song received enough popularity and also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance which became the highlight of Cara's career. In terms of her personal life, the singer was married to Conrad Palmisano, a stuntman and director, from 1986 until their divorce in 1991. Tributes pour in for Irene Cara In the wake of her passing, musicians such as Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren and Red Hot Chili Peppers among others took to social media to pay their tributes to the late singer. Lenny Kravitz tweeted saying, "Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart." Also, Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram story to react to the news of Cara's passing and wrote, "Oh boy Irene Cara [heartbreak emoji]. That movie. That song. That VOICE. That school. Those kids. Innocent and the whole world right in front of them. All of it sent me on my path. I was in. Sold. Hook line and sinker. RIP Irene."