Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper can't keep hands off each other, ignite reconciliation rumors amidst model's romance with NFL star

Ever since pictures of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper from their Italian vacation have made it to the Internet, there have been rumors about a potential reconciliation between the former couple. This comes as a surprise since the model was rumored to be romancing Tom Brady. Pictures of Shayk with the NFL star first started floating around the Internet last month.

Now her getaway with Cooper has grabbed eyeballs. While the two co-parents enjoying their time together sparked rumors of a reunion, the latest paparazzi pictures have further fueled the speculations. The actor and the supermodel were spotted being all smiles as they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Here's what we know about their trip.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper ignite reconciliation rumors

Shayk and Cooper basked in the sun, the ocean, and the Italian landscape during their family vacation. The former couple's 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, accompanied them on the trip and the couple looked happy as they enjoyed their downtime together. The 37-year-old model wore a black dress with matching sunglasses and a baseball cap. The 48-year-old actor matched the casual vibe with a white T-shirt and gray pants as they toured.

Shayk and Cooper looked happy as they enjoyed a boat ride and what raised eyebrows was how the latter couldn't seem to keep their hands off the former. The actor carried her purse, gave her his hand to get on and off the boat, and even had his arm around her chair while they ate at an outdoor restaurant. The intimacy didn't go unnoticed and the duo looked happy and in good spirits. Shayk shared pictures from the European trip on her Instagram.

She posed topless near a rocky terrain and captioned the lovely set of images, "ROCKY SUMMER..." While she ditched her bikini top, she wore her bikini bottom, a sweater around her waist, and socks with sneakers as she basked in the sunshine near the rocks. While she didn't include a picture of Cooper in her post, she shared a story of him lying shirtless on a kayak next to her. The two enjoyed another trip together last year and raised questions.

Irina Shayk's romance with Tom Brady

Rumors of a reconciliation have been frequent any time they are spotted together. Shayk and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019. In June this year, reports claimed the model had thrown herself at Tom Brady at a wedding. While the rumors were denied, the two were spotted staying in the same hotel last month. Shayk was even spotted staying over at the former quarterback's home in Los Angeles. Brady divorced from Gisele Bundchen last year.

