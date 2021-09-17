Irina Shayk breaks her silence on Kanye West dating rumours; Quips ‘I’m just keeping it to myself’

After months of dating rumours between Kanye West and Irina Shayk, the model is finally breaking her silence on the claims. If you didn’t know, ever since the model was photographed with the rapper in France, rumour mills were abuzz with claims that the duo is dating each other. However, the rumoured romance was short-lived and the 35-year-old model and 44-year-old entertainer were claimed to have parted ways in August.

Now, when Irina was asked about the rumours by Highsnobiety, the model responded: “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

While the model lives her life in the limelight, she does keep her personal life notoriously private. Prior to this, Shayk has dated the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper. While speaking to Glamour UK in February 2021, the model revealed why she wished to keep this aspect of her life out of the public eye. “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it,” she said.

