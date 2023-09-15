Irina Shayk keeps seeing Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper? Here's the latest REPORT

Irina Shayk finds herself entangled in a captivating love triangle featuring Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper, two charismatic figures in their own right. The supermodel, known for her striking beauty, has been making headlines with her romantic escapades, leaving fans and media alike intrigued. Here is how Page Six reports on the love triangle of the three. Read on.

Irina Shayk continues to see both stars

Shayk, 37, has been navigating a complex web of emotions as she divides her time between her on-again-off-again beau, Bradley Cooper, and the retired NFL superstar, Tom Brady. Amidst this whirlwind of romantic connections, it's clear that Shayk's heart leans towards a more permanent commitment with Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine. As per Page Six, a source close to the situation reveals that years of effort and investment have been poured into Shayk and Cooper's relationship, suggesting a deep history and connection between the two.

Late in August, the former flames were spotted vacationing together in Italy, even indulging in a topless photoshoot, sparking rumors of a rekindled romance. However, this romantic narrative takes an unexpected twist as Shayk was recently seen rushing into the New York City apartment of Tom Brady, the former star quarterback of the New England Patriots. While Shayk and Cooper may have been creating sparks of their own, it appears that Shayk is enjoying her time with the charismatic football icon, creating a love triangle that has piqued the public's curiosity.

Despite Cooper's initial feelings of jealousy over Shayk's blossoming connection with Tom Brady, sources indicate that he is ultimately content with their current status. The two have transitioned into a harmonious co-parenting relationship, strengthened by their enduring friendship and shared responsibilities towards their daughter. According to an insider, Cooper harbors no ill feelings and genuinely appreciates Brady's presence in Shayk's life, viewing him as a friend. The crux of the matter lies in Shayk's longing for a more committed future. She remains hopeful that Cooper will eventually decide to "lock things down" and commit to a more permanent partnership.

