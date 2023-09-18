Irina Shayk made a fashion statement in black eye look during London Fashion Week; amid the love triangle rumors with Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk made a bold statement at London Fashion Week as she walked the runway with a fake black eye. This unexpected accessory turned heads and became the talk of the fashion event. But what made it even more intriguing was the presence of her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West, and his rumored wife, Bianca Censori, among the attendees. Here's everything to know about the event.

Irina Shayk captured attention at fashion week amid dating rumors

During the Mowalola SS24 show, Irina Shayk showcased her distinctive style. One of her looks featured a long-sleeve, black Tupac T-shirt featuring the rapper's shirtless torso with the word 2Pac emblazoned on the front. The oversized T-shirt trailed past her hips and had partially rolled-up sleeves. To complete the ensemble, Shayk wore thigh-high blue heeled boots, adding a unique contrast to the outfit. Another outfit that featured the faux black eye was a stunning metallic gray halter dress that flowed gracefully to the floor as Shayk confidently strutted on the runway.

Outside of her fashion news, Irina Shayk has been making headlines for her romantic involvement with retired NFL star Tom Brady. However, it seems that her ex-partner, Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea, still holds a place in her heart. Sources have revealed that despite her current relationship with Brady, Shayk hopes that she and Cooper will eventually settle down and tie the knot, leading to a love triangle.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West's relationship timeline

Interestingly, Irina Shayk has a romantic history with Kanye West, with their brief fling taking place in June 2021, just four months after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian. The pair even heralded West's 44th birthday in France during that period, although their relationship quickly transitioned to a platonic friendship.

Kanye West seems to have moved on as well, now romantically linked with Bianca Censori. The two attended the fashion show together, with Censori sporting an eye-catching white lion's mane covering the upper part of her face. Her outfit consisted of an off-white crocheted bodysuit with a high bikini cut and an off-the-shoulder design, complemented by clear heels. West, on the other hand, adhered to his signature all-black attire, covering his face with a black scarf.

