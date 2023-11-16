Irina Shayk opens up about co-parenting with ex-partner Bradley Cooper; details inside

Former couples from the showbiz industry coming up to co-parent their child is a delightful experience to witness for their fans. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper , who parted ways after years of being together, share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine. While they may have ended their romantic relationship in 2019, their relationship co-parenting their daughter is still going strong. Talking about the same, the 37-year-old model mom shared how she and her former partner have equally busy schedules, but they always put their family first.

Irina Shayk details about co-parenting daughter with Bradley Cooper

In a cover interview for Elle , the supermodel opened up about sharing custody of her six-year-old daughter, Lea, with the Silver Linings Playbook actor. Opening up about co-parenting with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, she said that they both prioritize giving daughter Lea De Seine, a childhood that's consistent with each of their normal backgrounds. They both do not employ nannies to give her as regular an upbringing as possible as she said, “We both take Lea everywhere with us.”

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper take out time for their daughter, Lea

Despite having a busy schedule both of them take out time for their child as she added, "the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work." The Russian-born model explained how she got a gift bag from Michael Kors himself as in return, "She drew him a kitty cat." Shayak added, “She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama’s working out.’ She was drawing for an hour." When the Oscar-nominated actor is shooting a film, Shayk admitted that they “always find a way” to make their co-parenting schedule work for both of them.

