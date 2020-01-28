Irina Shayk reflects on her relationship with Bradley Cooper: Life without B is new ground

For the unversed, Irina and Bradley split in June 2019 after dating for almost four years. Read on to know what the supermodel has to say about that.

Irina Shayk is reflecting on her relationship with ex-partner Bradley Cooper and we're all ears. The supermodel posed for thethe cover of British Vogue‘s new issue, and got candid about her relationship and the truth about being a single mum. For the unversed, Irina and Bradley split in June 2019 after dating for almost four years. The couple also share a two-year-old daughter and share a custody arrangement. Speaking about her time with Bradley, Irina is of the opinion that two people cannot always make for a great couple.

Irina said, "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

She also added that life as a single mother hasn't been exactly rosy. "It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart,’” Irina revealed about taking care of her daughter Lea De Seine.

Since her breakup, the supermodel has focused on her work and daughter. As for her and Bradley's custody agreement, the couple have come to terms that they will share 50 per cent of the custody and will live in New York City for the sake of their daughter Lea.

