Irina Shayk REVEALS the reason behind her dramatic edgy pixie cut for Met Gala 2021; Find out

Irina Shayk was among the numerous celebrities that attended the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Irina Shayk looked like a flowery dream at the Met Gala on Monday night. The 35-year-old supermodel wore a strapless nude Moschino gown with multicolored flower embellishments.

However, as per Just Jared, fans noted that the 35-year-old supermodel trimmed her hair into a pixie cut for fashion's biggest night, and she explained why she chose to attempt a new style! "You know what, something has to come, you know? Something has to come dramatic to the Met Gala, and we decided it's about no makeup and fun hair, and here we go," she shared. On being asked about her dress, "Jeremy [Scott] had this crazy idea that I have to be a flower girl," Shayk said on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Just Jared.

Interestingly, while the model took Scott as her date to the glitzy event, she has been tight-lipped about who her real-life leading man is at the time. "Honey, life treats me always well," Shayk, who has been romantically linked to Kanye West, teased. "I can't complain."

Meanwhile, According to sources, Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits and it comes days after the rapper was recently spotted on a lunch outing with estranged wife Kim Kardashian in Malibu. According to a People source, West and Shayk were not in a serious relationship. However, while the 44-year-old rapper did not attend this year's Met Gala, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West, attended, dressed in all-black Balenciaga.

