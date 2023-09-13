Irina Shayk spotted at Tom Brady’s apartment post vacation with ex-husband Bradley Cooper; CHECKOUT

Supermodel Irina Shayk was spotted rushing into Tom Brady's New York City apartment. This update comes close on heels two weeks after the model shared some affectionate moments with her ex Bradley Cooper. The former quarterback, Tom Brady, arrived at his Tribeca apartment on Monday afternoon but stayed in his SUV for about 20 minutes before Irina Shayk arrived separately.

Irina Shayk spotted rushing to Brady’s apartment

Shayk, who had a chauffeured SUV, waited for nearly 10 minutes in her car before finally getting out and rushing into the upscale apartment building after Brady had arrived. This visit comes shortly after Shayk's appearance on the runway at New York Fashion Week. She had walked into the Michael Kors 2023 show earlier that morning, wearing a black leather and velvet long dress.

The supermodel continued to flaunt her style as she arrived at Brady's apartment, wearing the same dress she had worn for the fashion show. She looked chic in a black one-shoulder dress layered over a leopard print slip dress that flowed down to her shoes. Her accessories included black Adidas sneakers, a black Hermès crossbody bag, and black rectangular sunglasses. She also sported a slicked-back braided ponytail.

Brady, on the other hand, went for a more casual look. He wore black joggers, a black hoodie sweatshirt, a white baseball cap worn backwards, and white Nike sneakers. While he was waiting in his car, Brady had taken off his cap and instead pulled his black hood over his head.

Irina meets Brady after an outing with Bradley Cooper

This reunion between Brady and Shayk is the first time they have been publicly seen together since Shayk's cozy outing with Bradley Cooper. The two were photographed smiling and holding each other close during a vacation in Italy with their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, two weeks ago. Shayk also shared a sultry topless photo of herself during the trip and a black-and-white shirtless photo of Cooper.

Despite their cozy reunion, a source revealed earlier that Bradley Cooper wasn't overly concerned about Shayk's romance with Brady. According to the insider, he was adopting a wait-and-see approach. The source explained, "Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude. [Brady and Shayk] didn't declare their love. This could be over in two, or three weeks."

Brady's relationship with Shayk is his first public romance since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

