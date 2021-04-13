Irina Shayk spotted taking a stroll with her and Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea in NYC; See Pics

Irina Shayk was recently spotted taking a stroll with her and Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea. The duo was spotted hanging out in NYC.

Irina Shayk was recently spotted in New York City along with daughter Lea on a stroll. The model was seen sporting a rather stylish look as she was sporting a cool Britney Spears tee and had also clubbed it with a brown shearling jacket. Shayk, who shares her daughter with Bradley Cooper, was recently also seen heading out for lunch with her little one where she was seen sporting an eye-catching red coat along with a Mickey Mouse tee.

Irina in her latest outing was spotted enjoying a casual stroll with her daughter. Irina's tee sure became a point of discussion considering it featured singer Britney Spears who has been in the news for her conservatorship issue. Many wondered if this was Shayk's way of supporting the Free Britney movement. Little Lea was also seen looking as stylish as her mother as she was spotted wearing a black padded jacket.

Check out Irina Shayk's pictures with daughter Lea here:

Recently, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk hit the news for being the perfect friendly exes given that the duo was spotted taking daughter Lea de Seine to school, who was dressed in a pink tutu for her birthday. The pair was also seen hugging their little one as they dropped her at school. Cooper and Shayk seem to be acing the co-parenting thing considering how well they are managing to spend some time together for their daughter. Cooper is also known to be a doting dad is often spotted hanging out with Lea in the city.

Credits :Getty Images

