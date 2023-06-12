Irina Shayk’s rep denies rumors about her throwing herself at Tom Brady; Calls reports ‘malicious’

Irina Shayk has doubled down on a report claiming she threw herself at Tom Brady at an A-list wedding in Sardinia, Italy. After claiming that Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband, 45, had been spotted making out with the supermodel, a representative for the 37-year-old has clarified the situation once again.

Irina Shayk did not throw herself at Tom Brady

Cheri Bowen, vice president of Society Management, told Daily Mail, “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.” On Friday, Daily Mail reported that the mother-of-one, Irina Shayk and the NFL legend, Tom Brady’s relationship was 'purely platonic' after rumors that she made a 'beeline' for him at their pals Joe Nahmad and Madison Hedrick's wedding. A source close to Shayk told the outlet that the pair are 'just friends.’

Page Six reported that the Russian beauty, who has previously dated Bradley Cooper, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye West, “rarely let [Brady] out of her sight” while celebrating the billionaire industrial heir's wedding to Hedrick. It was claimed that Irina “followed him all weekend” and that she “threw herself at him.” The insider also alleged that the seven-time Super Bowl champion told a friend that he was “not interested” in her. It comes just months after Tom's official divorce from Bundchen, 42. Although Tom and Gisele's split had been rumored for some time, the two didn't announce their divorce until October of last year, and shortly after it was revealed that the process was final.

Rumors about Irina Shayk and Tom Brady

Irina Shayk,35 and Tom Brady, 45 were guests at the wedding of billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad and fashion model Madison Hedrick last week. According to Page Six, Shayk barely let Brady out of her sight at the wedding, which cost more than $12.9 million. "She followed him around all weekend," an insider told the portal. "She was throwing herself at him," they claimed of the popular Victoria's Secret model and television personality.

Meanwhile, at the wedding event, Shayk's behavior was noticed by most people. Insiders also told the portal that the now-retired soccer player even told a friend that he was "not interested" in the Swimsuit Illustrated supermodel romantically. Despite Brady's reluctance, the two reportedly became friends.

