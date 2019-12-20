The Irishman actor Robert De Niro takes a dig at Donald Trump; calls him a 'low life'

The King of Comedy actor Robert De Niro further said that the United States President, Donald Trump was a 'low life' in a scathing attack.

The Hollywood stalwart Robert De Niro makes a guest appearance at the show called The View. The Taxi Driver star did not fail to take a dig at the United States President Donald Trump. The Irishman actor Robert De Niro said during the show that he had kids who behaved the way, Donald Trump's kids behave as adults, he would have disowned them straight away. The King of Comedy actor Robert De Niro further said that United States President Donald Trump was a 'low life' in a scathing attack. This statement comes when the US President has been impeached by the House of Representatives.

This news has sent shock waves across the globe. US President Donald Trump has been formally charged owing to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic move by the House Representatives. During the show, The View, A Bronx Tale actor Robert De Niro compared Donald Trump's children with dangerous gangsters. The fans and followers of the Once Upon a Time in America actor Robert De Niro does not mince his words to express his thoughts about the US President.

The Deer Hunter and Casino actor got a lot of appreciation and tremendous love for his recent release The Irishman which tracks the journey of his character during an era filled with violence and mobsters. The fans and film audience loved the Analyze This star's performance and flooded social media platforms with appreciative messages for the actor. The Irishman also featured Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa and Joe Pesci.

