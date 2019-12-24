The Irishman director Martin Scorsese REVEALS he was never asked to direct a Marvel movie

Martin Scorsese, whose film The Irishman is amongst the frontrunners for a Best Picture Oscar, revealed in an interview that he was never offered to direct a Marvel movie. Read below for more details.

Martin Scorsese had Hollywood in a state of unrest, not just for The Irishman (a frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar next year) but also for his hard words directed at Marvel movies. Martin referred to the films, which come under the MCU banner, as "theme park" genre and "not cinema." When many MCU stars came out in defense of the films, Scorsese stuck by his words and even wrote an open letter justifying his negative comments about the super-successful franchise.

Keeping the fuel running on the controversy, the Oscar-winning actor made a surprising revelation during an appearance on this year's Director Roundtable by The Hollywood Reporter. While speaking about Marvel films, Marty revealed that he was never offered to direct an MCU movie in the past. "No. Never came to me," Martin stated while adding, "I remember when Disneyland was built... one of the aspirations of the studios was to become as important to American culture as Disneyland." Taking note of Universal was the first studio to do that with the tour and adding "blockbuster" on top of that was the cherry on top of the cake.

"People go to the movie. Enjoy it. That sort of thing. So the sense of a theme park has always been there. It's not bad. We used to love to go to amusement parks. But now in an amusement park, you have the film," Scorsese reiterated his previous stance.

