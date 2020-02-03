The Irishman star Al Pacino says he wants to play THIS Shakespearean character; Find Out

The star who featured in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, said he wanted to play Hamlet as he has not yet dealt with that particular character.

The Hollywood stalwart Al Pacino recently revealed that he wants to play Hamlet, as he has a strong inclination to essay that Shakespearean character. The star who featured in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, said he wanted to play Hamlet as he has not yet dealt with that particular character. The 79-year-old actor who featured in the film The Godfather, joked how he feels too old to essay the character of the Prince of Denmark. The Scent of a Woman star Al Pacino was questioned at the BAFTA 2020 awards' red carpet about which character would he like to play.

The actor was quick to respond that he would love to essay Hamlet, in the future. But, the Donnie Brasco actor also adds that once the late Richard Harris told him that if an actor does not play the character of Hamlet in his younger days, then he will never will be able to play that character. Al Pacino believes that Richard Harris was right when he said about playing Hamlet. As per the latest news reports, The Irishman star Al Pacino, fell at the red carpet as he lost his balance. The actor was rescued from his fall by the people standing next to him.

Luckily for the Hollywood actor, he did not get hurt, suggest media reports. The acting stalwart, Al Pacino was nominated for the Best Supporting actor at the BAFTA 2020. The award was won by Ad Astra star Brad Pitt for his brilliant performance in the Quentin Tarantino directorial titled, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

