The Irishman star Robert De Niro urges people to stay home; says he will keep an eye on everyone; WATCH

The Irishman star revealed that he is watching everyone and hence people need to stay at home not just for themselves but also for the people around them.

The Hollywood acting legend, Robert De Niro while speaking in a video urged people to stay at home amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. The Irishman star revealed that he is watching everyone and hence people need to stay at home not just for themselves but also for the people around them. The video which is 24 seconds long, sees the Raging Bull actor saying that it is very crucial for everyone to practice self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 scare. Many Hollywood actors took to their social media handles to urge people to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Hollywood actors like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba had announced that they have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor who featured in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood revealed on his Twitter account that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The couple was in Australia to shoot for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. The film is helmed by Baz Luhrmann. The shoot of the film was shut down after the Forrest Gump actor was tested positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks is essaying the role of Elvis Presley's manager in the much-awaited biopic.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Later on, Luther star Idris Elba announced on his Twitter account that he has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Many countries are following a complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, and have issued directives to the people to stay indoors. Colleges, schools, malls, gym, commercial units, and offices are shut. The filming of all TV shows and films across Hollywood has come to a standstill.

