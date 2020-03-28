Iron Man 2 actor Keith Middlebrook arrested for selling bogus drugs to cure Coronavirus

Iron Man 2 actor Keith Middlebrook was arrested by FBI for selling fake drugs for coronavirus. Read on to know more.

Hollywood actor Keith Middlebrook, who featured in Iron Man 2, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly selling fake Coronavirus drugs. As scientists across the world are still working on finding a solution for the ongoing health crisis, the 53-year-old actor claimed to have a cure for the deadly virus. He tried to sell bogus antidote using Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s name to attract investors. The Federal agents took the actor into custody on March 25 during an undercover sting.

The actor, who also featured in Thor and Moneyball, was caught when he delivered the pills to a federal agent who was posing as a potential investor. According to a report by Fox News, the actor claimed to have personally developed a “patent-pending cure” for a life-threatening disease, which originated in China, and is now taking the world by storm. The actor, who refers to himself on social media as ‘The Real Iron Man’, reportedly also promoted the fake medication on social media.

Keith claimed that he has an injection that shuts down the virus within 48 hours. He reportedly even stated that he came up with the drug after about six weeks and two decades of study. Middlebrook stated that he is qualified and has studied Cell tissue and chemical biology for years. Promoting his cure, the actor said the medicine could make people immune to the virus. Reportedly on March 25, the day he was arrested, he had also claimed that he had begun mass producing the drug. He even tagged President Trump, Kim Kardashian, Oprah in the tweet.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles with a bright smile post recovering from Coronavirus

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More