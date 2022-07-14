Iron Man 2's Mickey Rourke says he has known Johnny Depp for 'years'; Calls Amber Heard a 'gold digger'

Mickey Rourke who starred in Iron Man 2 recently made rare comments about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial which concluded last month in Virginia. Depp was deemed victorious by a jury verdict which found Heard liable for defaming her former husband in the 2018 op-ed where she referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor.

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke spoke about Depp and defended the Pirates of the Caribbean star saying, "[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately." Further comparing his own experience to Depp's he said, "All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation."

Adding on he said, "Finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs, and so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger." After Morgan asked Rourke if he thinks the Aquaman actress is a gold digger, the actor said, "Abso-f******g-lutely. Absolutely."

Recently, Rourke was also in the news for his comments about Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise whom he described as "irrelevant" despite the ongoing massive box office success of the Hollywood star. As for Johnny Depp, Rourke isn't the only star who has come in support of him, following his trial win, several Hollywood celebs supported him including the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Ashley Benson and more.

