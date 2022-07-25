Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow: Which OG 6 Avenger do you wish would return to the MCU? POLL & COMMENT

When we think of the MCU and the tremendous success that the franchise has enjoyed over the years, and continues to do so, you can't help but give due credit to the OG 6 Avengers: Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man/Tony Stark, Chris Evans aka Captain America/Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk/Bruce Banner, Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye/Clint Barton.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Avengers: Endgame, we had to bid bittersweet farewells to not one, two, but three OG 6 Avengers: While Natasha Romanoff exchanged her life for the Soul Stone, Iron Man sacrificed his life to bring back the ones snapped away by Thanos (Josh Brolin). As for Captain America, Steve Rogers travels back in time and lives a normal life with his eternal love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). While Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans hung up their boots with Avengers: Endgame, we got to see Scarlett Johansson bring back Natasha Romanoff, one last time, in Black Widow.

As for the other three OG 6 Avengers, Jeremy Renner was last seen as Clint Barton aka Ronan in Hawkeye and Chris Hemsworth made his monumental return as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, with a promise to return to the MCU again. Mark Ruffalo will next be seen in She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany. Nevertheless, Marvel fans thoroughly miss seeing Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow on the big screen and feel there's a massive gap that the OGs left behind.

This begs the question MCU fans; Which fallen OG 6 Avenger do you wish would return to the MCU? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to reveal your favourite OG 6 Avenger and why with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

