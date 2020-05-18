Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr reveals THIS is the best film he has ever done and it is not an MCU film

Marvel’s Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr revealed that according to him, this is the best film he has ever done. Read on to find out.

Over the past few years, we have loved and appreciated Robert Downey Jr. for his remarkable performance as Marvel’s Iron Man. Even though he has added various remarkable performances to his resume during the course of his acting career, including Sherlock Holmes, The Judge, Due Date, Zodiac and Chaplin, his most celebrated role has been the MCU superhero character. We all have a favourite RDJ movie but which of Robert’s film is the best in his opinion? The actor revealed the answer to this question on The Joe Rogan Experience.

RDJ revealed that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang according to him is the best film he has ever done. The movie, featuring him with Michelle Monaghan and Val Kilmer, came out in 2005. The mystery-thriller film revolves around a thief, who pretends to be an actor and gets involved in a murder investigation in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actor revealed that even though the film bombed on the box office, it changed his life for good by landing him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which is, I think, in some ways the best film I’ve ever done. It wound up being a calling card. It came out, and it bombed, but Jon Favreau saw it, and he said, ‘This guy could do an action movie.’ And so that wound up being my calling card into the Marvel Universe,” she said. The film was a total flop. Reportedly, the film ended up earning just USD 15,785,148 on a USD 15 million budget. ALSO READ: Matthew Perry is back to online dating after breakup with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz?

