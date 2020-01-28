Ironbark: Benedict Cumberbatch undergoes weight loss for the Cold War spy thriller

Benedict Cumberbatch's character is recruited by two agencies to establish business ties in the Soviet Union.

The chilling Cold War spy thriller Ironbark will see Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, who is a British businessman. Benedict Cumberbatch's character is recruited by two agencies to establish business ties in the Soviet Union. Greville Wynne is tasked with getting in touch with Oleg who is an informant. Oleg is played by actor Merab Ninidze. The character named Oleg tries to stop a nuclear war from taking place. Benedict Cumberbatch and Merab Ninidze work together to avoid a war like situation between the United States and Soviet Union.

While working together there is a strong bond of friendship that is formed between these two folks who are working day and night to not let a war take place. The Hollywood film, Ironbark will also star The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan as the CIA agent named Emily Donovan. Now, with Rachel Brosnahan essaying a CIA agent the fans and the film audience are very eager to watch the film. As per the latest reports on the Hollywood actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, underwent significant weight loss to essay his character called Greville Wynne.

Ironbark is not just a film which has spies trying to stop warring nations from going nuclear, it is a story which also involves emotions, and has a human touch to it. The spy thriller is helmed by Dominic Cooke. The political spy drama will see many twists and turns in its story line. Greville Wynne played by Avengers: Endgame actor Benedict Cumberbatch will help us see the humanity in the middle of a chaos that surrounds each conflict that is included in the Dominic Cooke directorial.

