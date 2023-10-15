'Irony doesn't really...': Revisit the time Ryan Reynolds revealed his jokes didn't 'translate' very well with German media

At the Late Night With Conan O’Brien show back in 2021 Ryan Reynolds recalled the time when his jokes didn’t translate well at a German press conference. Since Ryan’s big break back in the 2000s, the actor has been on the ladder of success. Since then, he has gained notoriety for leading many iconic projects, including playing the part of a foul-mouthed anti-hero, Deadpool. The actor talked about meeting his then-10-year-old co-star, Abigail Breslin. But soon after that it went south.

Ryan Reynolds talked about a press conference at Berlin

Conan complimented Reynolds on his sense of humor, but asked him if his humor can be translated for foreign audiences. Ryan responded, “No, It's weird when you're doing, like, irony doesn't really translate or sarcasm as well,” he added, “I mean, you do these interviews, you're doing a lot of them. You'd kind of joke around and have some fun with it.”

The 46 year old star then recalled an incident where he was at the press conference for his movie Definitely, Maybe which was released that year in 2008, and the press questioned him, "Ryan what was it like working with Abigail Breslin?" The host enquired Reynolds about who the child actress was. He responded, “Abigail Breslin, she's 10 years old. She's from Little Miss Sunshine, an incredible young girl.”

The star continued and said that he told the press, Bresil is a fantastic actor. “I mean, she's like Judi Dench in good makeup. And then they just kind of looked like this [cue confused expressions]” But reportedly the German press didn’t seem very fond of his humor, as the reporter responded, “But Abigail, she's like a 10 year old. She's not Judi Dench.”

ALSO READ: 'It's a slippery...': When Ryan Reynolds got candid about his 'love-hate' relationship with Disney; said he didn't want to 'get sued'

Here’s what Ryan Reynolds had to say about Abigail Bresil

After the hilarious story, O’Brien recalled that the 10-year-old played the actor’s daughter in the movie. He asked the star, “it's such a delicate chemistry as an actor you need to have when you're working with someone who's 10 years old, did you get to know her at all beforehand?”

Ryan Reynolds, being his typical self, answered the question with his signature wit and humor. He claimed, “When you're working with a child actor, the first thing you think is I want to take my life with fire. There’s that famous saying by W.C. Fields, never work with kids or dogs.” However, he later added that “She [Breslin] was such a doll. But I remember I was nervous.”

ALSO READ: 'They can definitely read lips': Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on attending the Chiefs' game with Taylor Swift; says it's 'almost depressing'