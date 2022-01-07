Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: When the star REVEALED how Hollywood 'revived' him as an actor

Irrfan Khan has been one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The star, who passed away in 2020 due to colon infection is still remembered whole-heartedly by his fans who watch his movies in repeat. For those unversed, besides Bollywood, Khan has also starred in many Hollywood movies including 2007's Mighty Heart, 2012's Life of Pi, and 2016's Inferno, among others.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, during the promotion of his and Tom Hanks' movie Inferno in 2016, Khan had opened up on how Hollywood was a driving force in reviving him as an actor. When asked about one major change that he felt occurred in him after working in Hollywood, Khan noted that working in Hollywood has "revived" him as an actor. Further elaborating on the same, the actor noted how working in the film industry has helped him be a part of many "memorable experiences."

"It expands my craft," Irrfan Khan told Bollywood Hungama while referring to his journey in Hollywood as an actor. "It challenges me in a way...that I'm on my toes that I have this hunger to upgrade myself and Hollywood gives me the chance," the Namesake actor fondly revealed.

In the same interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had also gushed about some of his co-star Tom Hanks' movies which have been his absolute favourites! He mentioned that Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), Apollo 13 (1995) and Cast Away (2000) were some of Hanks' iconic movies that Khan personally liked.

On what would've been his 55th birthday, we remember the iconic actor and his incredible legacy that fans shall cherish forever!

