Irrfan Khan Death: Amul pays a befitting tribute to the legendary actor's career: Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum

Amul, who is known for its crisp advertising, paid a heartwarming tribute to Irrfan Khan by celebrating the greatest roles of his illustrious career. Check out their homage to one of the greatest actors of all time below.

It's heartbreaking to even think of Bollywood now without Irrfan Khan, but sadly, the legendary actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after being hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for colon infection. In a statement, post his burial, Irrfan's spokesperson put out, "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away."

"We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the statement continued. Twitter was flooded with condolence messages by fans and Bollywood celebrities with most noting that it was his inimitable talent that has been a huge loss to the movie industry. Amul, who is known for its crisp advertising, paid a heartwarming tribute to the veteran actor by having the Amul Girl play Radhika Madan's role in Angrezi Medium hugging Irrfan.

With the topical being, "Tribute to one of our finest actors...," the other memorable roles of Irrfan that got a mention were from his iconic films like The Lunchbox, Piku and Paan Singh Tomar.

Check out Amul's befitting tribute to Irrfan Khan below:

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

Meanwhile, in a throwback interview with Irrfan, when Pinkvilla had asked the actor to talk about his career, Khan confidently shared, 'I don't look at my journey in numbers. I don't feel the need to describe it. It's been an enriching experience for me for sure. I'd love to be an actor again. It's a self-discovery, which is more important to me. Acting, the profession, does allow you to explore yourself and the society around you, the people around you. That's been a blessing for me."

