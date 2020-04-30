Irrfan Khan Death: Chris Pratt pays tribute to his Jurassic World co star: He was an exquisite actor and human

Chris Pratt paid tribute to his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan and remembered him as an exquisite actor and human being. Read on to know more.

The world is currently mourning the passing away of one of the greatest performers of all time, Irrfan Khan. The actor, who graced both Bollywood and Hollywood with his remarkable performances, passed away at the age of 53 on April 30. Following his demise, various celebrities paid tribute to the iconic actor and the latest one to join the list is Irrfan’s Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt. Calling him an exquisite actor, the 40-year-old actor wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend Irrfan Khan.”

“Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed,” he added. Chris and Irrfan shared the same screen space in the 2015 sci-fi film that featured Irrfan as Simon Masrani, owner of the Jurassic World, and Chris as Own, a dinosaur researcher employed by Jurassic World. In addition to these two, the movie also starred Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Vincent D'Onofrio, Omar Sy, and BD Wong, Nick Robinson.

The film’s director Colin Trevorrow also remembered the actor and posted a heartfelt message for him on Twitter. “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing,” he wrote alongside a picture of the actor.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman also took to social media and posted a picture of herself with Khan, remembering the late actor. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a bridal outfit. Khan, who is standing right next to her is dressed as an orthodox Jewish man. The two worked together Mira Nair’s segment of New York I Love You. “Sending love to Irrfan Khan’s loved ones today,” she wrote on the picture.

