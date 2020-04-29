Irrfan Khan Death: Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow RECALLS actor's advice from last correspondence

Irrfan Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 53 after being hospitalised due to a colon infection. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow paid tribute to the veteran actor and revealed the advice he got from Irrfan during their last correspondence.

Irrfan Khan's untimely demise at the age of 53 is nothing short of shocking as Bollywood lost a true gem, whose talent knew no bounds. It wasn't just Bollywood though, that was under Irrfan's talented spell but Hollywood too was lucky enough to be blessed by the versatile star. It was in 2015 when Irrfan starred in the blockbuster movie, Jurrasic World, which helped revive the successful Jurassic Park franchise. The Colin Trevorrow directorial, which starred Chris Pratt as the lead character, saw Irrfan play Simon Masrani who was the owner of Jurassic World.

Along with his fans, celebrities too took to Twitter and Instagram to offer their condolences to Khan's family as well as pay tribute to one of the greatest performers of all time! Amongst the tributes, Colin shared his heartbreaking feelings about such an unfortunate loss by recalling his last correspondence with the actor. "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," Trevorrow tweeted and shared a candid picture of the late actor.

Check out Colin Trevorrow's tribute to Irrfan Khan on Twitter below:

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

Meanwhile, Irrfan's spokesperson revealed that the actor's last rites were completed. "Irrfan was buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the statement read.

